KRA Update: List of Items Diaspora Kenyans Should Declare at JKIA

The Kenya Revenue Authority has given a list of materials that people should declare upon arrival at the airport.

Among what the taxman wants to be declared upon arrival in Kenya are items inherited from abroad. One will need to present a certificate of grant or will.

Purchases from duty-free shops are also to be declared upon arrival.

“Items you bought at duty-free shops on the ship, or on the plane e.g. Spirits, including liquors exceeding one litre or wine exceeding two litres,” the taxman said.

“Perfumes and toiletries exceeding in total one litre; The perfume should be more than a quarter (250ml). Cigarettes, cigars, cheroots, cigarillos, tobacco and snuff exceeding 250 grams in.”

Items that were taken abroad for repairs or alterations must be declared when brought back.

“Even if the repairs or alterations were performed free of charge,” the taxman said.

Gifts and Business-related items or merchandise must also be declared.

Business merchandise one took out of Kenya as they went for their trip will be declared upon arrival.

“Currency of USD10,000 and above or equivalent and all goods whose importation is regulated under EACCMA, or by any written law must be declared,” KRA said.

Additionally, some items purchased and are part of the baggage exceeding USD. 500 are to be declared.

“Except goods that are the property of and accompanying the passenger. Goods for personal and household use of the passenger. Goods of such kinds and in such quantities as the proper officer may allow,” KRA said.

All goods importation which is for the time being regulated under EACCMA, 2004 or by any written law for the time being in force in the East African Community Partner State are also to be declared.

“It is an offense under the EACCMA 2004 to give false information to a Customs Officer,” the taxman warned.

All passengers arriving in the country are supposed to make declarations using the prescribed Passenger Declaration Form (s) (Form F88).

By LINDWE DANFLOW

Source-https://www.the-star.co.ke/

KRA Update: List of Things Diaspora Kenyans Should declare at JKIA