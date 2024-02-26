Africa Union job: Ruto campaign for Raila in Uganda

In an unexpected turn of events, Africa Union Commission Job that Raila Odinga has declared interest in is somehow taking center stage in Kenya’s political landscape. This is after President William Ruto released a statement from Uganda today with photos of him, Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Raila Amolo Odinga.

With all eyes on the soon coming Africa Union Commission chairperson’s election, the meeting of Ruto, Museveni and Raila in Uganda has left many to speculate that Ruto has kicked off the campaign for Raila to clinch that important position which will be a plus for East Africa. By the look of things, it is obvious that by appearing with raila in Uganda, he has plans to start working with him in order to sell his candidature.

In his statement from Uganda today Monday, February 26, Ruto said that his meeting with President Museveni discussed critical issues of interest that affect both Kenya and Uganda such as energy and petroleum. “Kenya and Uganda are committed to the deepening of the long-established diplomatic and economic ties between our two countries. This relationship includes bringing all the seven East African Community nations closer in their ultimate goal to form the East African Political Federation,” Said Ruto.

He aslo added that they discussed the declared candidacy of Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for the Africa Union Commission chairmanship.”

Ruto’s endorsement of Raila Odinga for the Africa Union job in Uganda has roused interest and speculation consideraing that the two leaders were at loggerhead after last year’s general election where Raila organised Maandamano which resulted in chaos across the contry.

The role of the AU in promoting peace and stability in Africa

Africa Union (AU) is a continental organization consisting of 55 member states that aims to promote peace, stability, and development in Africa. Established in 2002, it replaced the Organization of African Unity and has since been instrumental in addressing various political, economic, and social challenges on the continent. The AU’s primary objectives include promoting democracy, human rights, and good governance, as well as resolving conflicts and enhancing regional integration. Through its various institutions and mechanisms, the AU plays a crucial role in shaping Africa’s political landscape and fostering cooperation among member states.

One of the AU’s key responsibilities is to mediate in conflicts and promote peace and stability across the continent. It has been involved in peacekeeping missions in countries such as Sudan, Somalia, and the Central African Republic, working alongside regional organizations and international partners to resolve conflicts and prevent further violence.

The AU’s peace and security architecture, including the Peace and Security Council and the African Standby Force, enables it to respond swiftly to crises and support peacebuilding efforts in member states.

The AU also plays a vital role in promoting democracy and good governance in Africa. It has established various mechanisms to monitor elections, support democratic transitions, and strengthen institutions responsible for upholding the rule of law and protecting human rights. Through its African Peer Review Mechanism, the AU assesses the governance performance of member states and provides recommendations for improvement.

By promoting democratic values and practices, the AU aims to foster political stability and ensure that governments are accountable to their citizens.

Raila Odinga is a prominent figure in Kenyan politics, known for his long and influential career. He has held various political positions, including serving as the Prime Minister of Kenya from 2008 to 2013 and running for president multiple times. His political career has been marked by a commitment to democratic principles, social justice, and inclusive governance.

Odinga has had a close relationship with the AU throughout his political career. He has actively engaged with the organization on various issues, including participating in AU summits, advocating for democratic reforms in Kenya, and seeking AU support for resolving political disputes within the country.

On October 20th 2018, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, appointed Honorable Raila Odinga as High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa a position he held until 23 February 2023 when he announced that he had relinquished the position. Having worked with AU before, Raila has the experience and the ability to run the Africa Union as a chairperson.

By Isaac Mbugua/Diaspora Messenger Reporter

