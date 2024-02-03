How I Make Up to $2000 Every Month Working as a Student in USA

Meet Davis Mong’are, a beneficiary of The KENYA Airlift Program at the University of Maine, currently pursuing his MSc in Data Science and Engineering while relishing his role as a graduate assistant.

Working remotely, he appreciates the wealth of opportunities and resources available at the university. Davis recounts his initial impression upon discovering that nearly all fellow graduate students held graduate assistantships, emphasizing that with proactive effort and guidance from academic advisors, such opportunities are abundant.

For him, working as a database manager aligns seamlessly with his career aspirations. He finds the community and faculty exceptionally supportive, nurturing both personal and professional growth. In addition to the monthly stipend, the assistantship covers tuition fees, health insurance, food, and accommodation.

Davis’s experience is not only academically enriching but also financially rewarding, underscoring the university’s commitment to excellence, scenic beauty, flexibility, and vibrant community. He particularly enjoys the school’s location, which facilitates numerous recreational activities such as swimming, kayaking, and fishing.

The KENYA Airlift Program

The KENYA Airlift Program (KAP) is an award-winning initiative that has been accredited by the American International Recruitment Council (AIRC).

We help brilliant Kenyan students achieve the dream of studying in the US and Canada regardless of their financial background.

We only accommodate ambitious and incredibly talented Kenyans who are willing to take a leap of faith in pursuing STEM designated master’s programs. One can join us with ANY undergraduate degree major.

If you are interested in joining this fantastic program, please apply today by visiting our website at www.kenyaairliftprogram.com or give us a call at 0742849555

