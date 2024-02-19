Inspiring Story of 3 Daring Kenyans Working With Saudi Metro

In the vibrant landscape of Saudi Arabia, where dreams and opportunities align, three remarkable individuals have emerged as inspiring success stories. Boniface Mwangangi, Joseph Irungu and John Mutuku have all triumphed over challenges and achieved remarkable milestones in their respective journeys in the Saudi Arabian Kingdom.

In an interview with Chams Media, the three Kenyans revealed how they met by chance while looking for ways to succeed in the Arab Country.

Boniface, Joseph and John Mutuku work for authority in charge of the Riyadh Metro and play key roles in running the system which is partly operational. Boniface Mwangangi is Group Station Master, Joseph Irungu Station Operations Manager and John Mutuku is Station Manager.

From breaking barriers to carving their own path, these individuals exemplify resilience, determination, and unwavering dedication. In Kenya John Mutuku was in hospitality industry but when he got to Dubai and saw all the oportunities, he dropped the hospitality and joined the Railway company in customer service.It is there that he got to learn how to operate trains. Joseph Irungu was in business admistration in Kenya and him too joined Riyadh Metro and Climbed up the ladder to become Station Operations Manager. Boniface Mwangangi was a Barista in Kenya and now Group Staion Master with Riyadh Metro.

Video below Courtesy of Chams MediaTV

The Daring Trio

Boniface Mwangangi, with his determination and relentless pursuit of excellence, has become a beacon of hope for those aspiring to succeed in Saudi Arabia. Joseph Irungu’s unwavering passion of learning new things is an encouragement to many that they can be anything they set thier mind to and John Mutuku’s remarkable rise to success showcases the power of hard work in reaching new heights from hospitality industry to running a sofisticated metro system in Saudi Arabia.

Their stories not only inspire many but also highlight the boundless opportunities that Saudi Arabia offers to those who are willing to chase their dreams.

Through their grit and perseverance, Mwangangi, Irungu, and Mutuku have proven that with the right mindset, dedication, and a supportive environment, the possibilities are limitless.

By Isaac Mbugua/Diaspora Messenger Reporter

Inspiring Story of 3 Daring Kenyans Working With Saudi Metro