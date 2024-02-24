Kenyan Pastor Planning Benny Hinn Crusade in Nairobi abducted

A prominent pastor preparing to host a massive Benny Hinn crusade was abducted and his account Wiped Clean. The shocking abduction of this influential religious figure has left the nation in a state of disbelief and uncertainty.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The DCI (Directorate of Criminal Investigations) has apprehended the gang which abducted and robbed the pastor who was planning the Benny Hinn crusade to be held at the Nyayo National Stadium.

In a statement released on Saturday, February 25, the gang waylaid the pastor as he was walking towards a nearby restaurant and bundled him in a waiting saloon car.

According to DCI, the gang stripped the pastor planning Benny Hinn’s crusade, took photos then threatened to upload the naked photos on all his social media platforms if he failed to reveal account details.

“Once in the car, the man of the cloth reported to have been stripped naked and photos of him taken before he was forced to reveal his Mpesa pin lest the photos be uploaded on his social media platforms. Complying under duress, Ksh55,000 was transferred to one of the suspect’s phone and thereafter he was released,” DCI revealed.

After being released, the pastor filed a report at the Nyayo Police Station prompting DCI to start a manhunt for the gang.

“Responding to this report which was made at Nyayo Police Post, the DCI team analysed the available forensic tips which led them to Village Apartment Hse No F2 within Syokimau where the first suspect, Bernard Mbunga Mbusu was arrested,” DCI’s statement read in part.

“Search conducted in his house saw three handsets recovered, including an iPhone 13 hosting the sim card which received the stolen Sh55,000 and a PDQ bank card swapping machine.”

After a brief interrogation, Bernard led the team to Kitengela where his accomplice Alphonce Munyau was arrested at Stengo 1 Apartment Hse No. E4, in whose possession was the victim’s phone.

Alphonce was equally interrogated, leading the team to Katani area of Athi River where the last suspect, Samuel Musembi Kamito was nabbed. The three were escorted to Langata Police Station for custody pending arraignment on Monday.

By Jerry Njomo

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Kenyan Pastor Planning Benny Hinn Crusade in Nairobi abducted