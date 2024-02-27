Murder Suspect Kevin Kang’ethe Fires His Lawyers

Kenyan Diaspora man Kevin Kang’ethe who is accused of killing a 31-year-old Kenyan-born Margaret Mbitu in Whitman, Massachusetts, USA and whose body was discovered inside a vehicle at Boston’s Logan Airport in November last year has fired his two lawyers.

Kevin told the Court on Tuesday that the reason for ending his attorney-client relationship was based on many reasons. Among the reason he gave was that:

-He was never given the liberty to appoint his lawyers and that those who were representing him in the previous appearances were provided by the DCI.

-He claimed that after discussing his matter with the lawyers, they would pass the same information to the officers of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

-The Attorneys were appointed by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and they reported back to DCI hence his information was not private.

Kangethe said that he now has the opportunity to engage others lawyers of his own choosing. He requested the Court to allow him to access his phone and his contact list in order to get a new attorney.

After listening to his plea, Milimani Law Courts Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina granted orders giving Kang’ethe access to his phone. He also directed the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to arrange for Kevin to seek a new lawyer.

Earlier, Kevin had complained of harassment and police brutality at the Industrial Area Remand Prison. He stated that he had raised the matter with the lawyers but they did not bring up the matter to the attention of the Court.

Vincent Monda, representing the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions told the Court that the DPP was fast-tracking Kang’ethe’s extradition. He added that the delay in the process was due to Kangethe’s lack of lawyers to represent him in court.

Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina directed the case to be mentioned on March 1, to ensure that the murder suspect Kevin Kang’ethe successfully gets a new lawyer.

