Death Announcement Of Captain James Mathenge Kariuki

It is with deep sorrow that the family of Captain. James Mathenge Kariuki announces his passing which happened on Thursday, 22nd of February 2024 after bravely battling an aggressive form of cancer.

Captain James Mathenge Kariuki was a beloved son to the Late Mr. Kariuki and Mrs. Catherine Kariuki of Seattle, Washington. Brother to Eunice Waithera Kariuki of UK, the Late Susan Njeri Kariuki (owner Karisan Media – Texas, USA) and Andrew Njehia Kariuki of Seattle USA.

He was a dotting father to his twin children: A loving uncle, nephew and cousin.

We honor his lifelong dedication to God, his family, and Kenya’s aviation industry, and for embodying exceptional generosity as a friend to so many.

We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation for the condolences and support we have received from everyone.

An online memorial mass to honor our beloved Captain James Mathenge Kariuki.The Requiem mass will be held on Friday 1st March 2024, at *Consolata Shrine, Westlands at 9am.

Reverend Fr Charles Kinyua (Fr CK online congregation) will be presiding and will be streamed live on YouTube. Link to be provided in due course.

*For those who wish to attend the Requiem Mass online, timings will be as follows.

United Kingdom time. – 06:00 AM

Seattle USA (PST) time. – 10:00 PM

USA (EST). – 01.00 AM

Kenyan time. – 09:00 AM

The link to the live stream will be shared with everyone who would like to join us in remembering and celebrating the life of Captain James Mathenge Kariuki, before March 1st 2024. This is especially important for those who are unable to attend the funeral in person.

To join the funeral WhatsApp page for on time updates, kindly use this link:- https://chat.whatsapp.com/Dk4VHgETIi9Ckj1gBRVH9F

Funeral date will be communicated as arrangements are being finalized.

Contribution towards Captain James Mathenge Kariuki, Funeral Arrangements. Kindly send your contribution via Equity acc no: *0260190246666 or MPESA 0724785225 (Receiver’s name is Mary Kiiru).

NB For those who would like their contributions/ Names to remain anonymous, please inform @⁨UK Waithera⁩ or @ 0724785225. Thanks 🙏

Thank you for unwavering love and support.

Captain J. M. Kariuki, ‘In God’s hands you rest, In our hearts you live forever.’ Amen

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

