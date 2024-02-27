DMV Queens! YES DMV Queens! The long awaited queen’s night DINNER with KING JESUS is coming here in DMV on 1st June 2024.

We are calling all the DMV queens to book your seat by purchasing your ticket on time . We have limited seat availability and when we fill up we close the tickets.

Early bird payment is $ 80 only and the deadline is 4/26/2024 at midnight. Any payment after this date will be $ 90 only. Note: Theirs is no payment at the door.

Please Harry, as indicated on the flyer the founder and President of Queens Ministry International Rev. Joan Wairimu will be coming to launch this Ministry.

What an honor, what a blessing?

Our vision is to see a restored and empowered woman in her rightful place as a QUEEN. Our mission is to rebuild and reconnect a woman to her Kingdom Mandate through holistic empowerment in all righteousness.

This being an empowerment forum for women, no queen should be left behind. Remember our theme is “LET HER LOOSE! I AM IN NEED OF HER “.

Empowering a woman means empowering a family, the Church and the Nation. A Queen is a uniquely created person that Even God himself said a man can’t do without.

A queen aught to realize that she holds a position of influence to her society and thus she need to carry herself with dignity and respect, being aware of how her demeanor, words, and actions can positively or negatively affect others.

A queen is a positive communicator.

The way you communicate with people will either draw them in or put them off. Our words are powerful and they have the ability to inspire and motivate or tear others down.

So, let’s come together and talk about how to step into our queendom and start carrying ourselves like the true queens we are. Because let’s face it – the way we show up and speak and carry ourselves in the world sends a very powerful message to others. Shalom!.

Queens Night With King Jesus In Bowie Maryland (DMV)