Obasanjo Endorsement: Raila Declares interest For African Union Job

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has fronted former Opposition leader Raila Odinga to take up the position of the chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, as the current chair Moussa Faki Mahamat’s term of office inches closer to an end.

Speaking in Nairobi after their meeting, Obasanjo noted that the rest of the continent is ready to support Raila to take up the role if the East African Community supports his candidature.

“I have no doubt that my friend who is standing next to me (Hon. Odinga) is the right person to take over the mantle. If the EAC region backs him, I believe the rest of the continent will support him,” Obasanjo stated.

“People who have held the position of head of government either as President or PM are most suitable for this job. Looking at it critically, it is the turn of East Africa,” he added.

While defending his stance, Obasanjo stated that the African Union needs a person who understands the continent and can address various problems bedevilling it.

With Raila having held the position of Prime Minister, Obasanjo made it clear that he would properly execute the mandate.

“We need a person with experience and who understands the situation Africa is in, and who comes from a background that can make a difference to take charge of AU,” the former Nigerian President announced.

Raila on his side accepted the offer indicating that it was the right time for him to rise to the helm of continental leadership.

“I have been consulting widely. I think if am ready to serve the continent of Africa. Africa deserves better” Raila stated.

Azimio’s leader indicated that he was ready to elevate Africa to its rightful position and help address some of the thorny issues in the continent.

“If we marshal our resources as a continent, pull in one direction, then we can be able to make Africa greater” Raila stated adding, “I am ready to go for the championship of the African Union.”

The endorsement comes after reports emerged that President William Ruto was also pushing for his candidature. Although Ruto has not publicly fronted Raila, sources close to him indicated that he had sent Chief Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi to table his name for the role.

By Jerry Njomo

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

