President Joe Biden To Host William Ruto at White House

President William Ruto has extended his appreciation to his United States counterpart Joe Biden for inviting him to the White House for a State Visit later in the year.

President Ruto affirmed that the visit would pave the way for the two nations to mark 60 years of political ties since Kenya gained its independence.

“On behalf of the people and government of the Republic of Kenya, I convey my deep appreciation to POTUS for undertaking to host me at the White House, during a State Visit to the United States of America on May 23rd 2024,” stated Ruto in a statement posted on X.

“This visit will provide an opportunity for our governments and nations to celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations, which began at the dawn of Kenya’s independence from colonial rule, and the birth of a free, open, democratic sovereign nation.”

The Head of State expressed his anticipation ahead of the visit, adding that he and Biden will discuss matters of mutual interest to both countries.

He also stated that the talks would revolve around revolutionizing peace and security, trade and investment, green energy and climate action, digital technology and innovation, among other topics to propel the prosperity of the world.

“Kenya views the state visit as a high profile opportunity to articulate a new era of dynamic partnership aimed at transforming trade and investment, green energy and climate action, digital technology and innovation, health and human development, peace and security as well as multilateralism and collective action to deliver shared prosperity for Kenya, Africa, the Global South and the entire world,” said Ruto.

“I look forward to engaging with President Biden on a broad range of matters of mutual interest to our nations, not just in terms of sectors of economic, political and diplomatic spheres of endeavour, but also with respect to our shared commitment to the fundamental values which define the strong policy convergence and robust strategic alignment of our enterprises, peoples and governments.”

His sentiments come after White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced that President Biden and First Lady Jill would host Ruto and First Lady Rachel for a State Visit in May this year.

“The visit will strengthen our shared commitment to advance peace and security, expand our economic ties, and stand together in defense of democratic values,” Ms. Jean-Pierre said in a statement posted on the White House website.

By Cynthia Munene

Source-https://citizen. digital/

