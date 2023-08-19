Azimio Seek help from Senator Chris Coons to Kick Out Meg Whitman

Azimio leaders have sought the help of Delaware Senator Chris Coons in their drastic quest to kick out US Ambassador Meg Whitman for claiming that the 2022 presidential election was free and fair.

Speaking at a funeral in Kisii on Friday, August 18, former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa said the opposition’s intention was to meet with Delaware Senator Chris Coons who was present in the country at the time.

The purpose of this meeting, Wamalwa stated was to communicate their dissatisfaction with Whitman’s conduct. The DAP-Kenya party leader also claimed the opposition wants to request Senator Coons to convey this sentiment to US President Joe Biden.

Wamalwa reiterated Raila’s position on the matter, affirming that all diplomats should be neutral, maintaining that Ambassador Whitman has demonstrated unusual dalliance with the Kenya Kwanza regime.

Azimio is banking on using Coon’s close ties with Raila to have their concerns addressed.

Notably, Coons is also a member of Biden’s Democratic party. Both Biden and Coons have served as the Senator for Delaware.

“We know that the Senator is in Town and he is also Biden’s senator. If it was our wish, we would have sent him back with Meg but we are sending him with the message that we are not happy with the ambassador,” Wamalwa stated.

The former Defence CS argued that Whitman’s sentiments risk causing more political friction and jeopardising the ongoing bipartisan talks between President Ruto and Raila.

Wamalwa, a key member in the Azimio coalition, maintained that the two main political formations in the country will handle their differences without any direction from foreign powers.

“We want to discuss them as Kenyans and IEBC is one of the issues. She thinks that the elections were credible. That was in her eyes and that of UDA. But as Azimio, we see that they were not free and fair,” he added.

It is not yet clear whether Azimio and its leaders met Coons privately to express their concerns about Whitman.

Interestingly, Raila bumped into Coons before travelling to the UK on Saturday, August 19.

Raila met Coons a day after the American legislator met President Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

By WASHINGTON MITO

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

