Raila to Quit Kenyan Politics Forever if Elected Chairperson of AU

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has addressed claims that he is permanently exiting the Kenyan political arena after declaring interest to be African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson.

Speaking in an interview on Citizen TV, Raila clarified that he would quit Kenyan politics forever if elected chairperson of the African Union Commission.

Raila explained that he would take a back seat in Kenyan politics during that period where he would be serving as the AU Commission chairperson and then return to the scene afterwards.

“It means that I am going to work for Africa for the period that I’ll be in that office. It doesn’t mean that I will not participate in Kenyan politics forever, it is only during that period,” Raila told Citizen TV.

Raila noted that he will be bound by the code of conduct for the AU chairmanship, where the holder of the office must take a back seat in the country’s politics and at the same time maintain a neutral stance across politics in Africa.

The former Prime Minister would also be barred from accepting any government appointment during that period. Raila noted that he would be keen to focus on his new role.

Besides the strict requirements, Raila would retain his right to vote as a Kenyan citizen in the 2027 General Election but will be restrained from taking part in active politics.

So far, the opposition leader has received countrywide support in his bid to take over incumbent Moussa Faki Mahamat, whose second and final term lapses this year.

Raila will first need to consolidate the seven member states of the East African Community (EAC) which comprises Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, DR Congo, and South Sudan.

Then he will need support from the rest of the African presidents who are the members of the African Union.

