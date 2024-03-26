Another Loan: Kenya Receives Sh13 Billion Funding From China

Kenya’s TVETs receives a significant boost with a generous loan of Sh13 billion from China. President William Ruto announced that the Sh 13 billion funding from China will equip Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVETs).

Speaking on Tuesday, March 26 during the Centenary Celebrations of TVETs in Kenya at the Nyeri National Polytechnic, the President said the funding would be channeled to 70 institutions across the country. China’s continued investment in Kenya highlights the strong and growing partnership between the two countries.

“On my way here this morning, I got the news from our friends in China that they have approved another Sh13 billion to equip 70 of our TVETs that today don’t have sufficient equipment.

“It is a coincidence that when we are celebrating 100 years we got the news that we have additional equipment to equip our TVETs because if education is the key, TVETs are the master key,” Ruto stated.

At the same time, The Head of State said he was proud of how Kenyans have changed their perception of TVETs. Ruto mentioned that 9000 students in 2023 who had been placed in universities chose to go to TVETs instead.

“I am very proud that today we have changed the perception and branding on TVETs to the extent that last year up to 9000 students who had been placed to universities, chose not to attend universities but to come to TVETs because it has been proven that TVETs presents an opportunity for practical skills,” Ruto added.

This comes days after Kenya bagged a Sh 573.4 million grant from the Italian government.

The deal was signed on Friday, March 22 by Treasury CS Njuguna Ndungu and Italian Ambassador to Kenya Roberto Natali.

The grant would be used for the restoration and sustainable management of the Cherangany forest ecosystem.

The new loans demonstrates these Countries’s confidence in Kenya’s economic stability and potential for growth.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

