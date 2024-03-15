Jowie Irungu Files Notice of Appeal To Challenge Death Sentence

In a high-profile case that has captured the nation’s attention, the prime suspect Jowie Irungu is challenging the death sentence he received in connection with the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

With an unwavering determination, Joseph Irungu alias Jowie has refused to accept the court’s verdict and has resolved to prove his innocence. He has filed a Notice of Appeal and according to the notice, Jowie will be seeking to overturn the judgement by High Court judge Grace Nzioka delivered at Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi on February 9, 2024.

Despite the conviction and the public’s perception of his guilt, Irungu maintains his innocence and is taking legal action to challenge his sentence.

According to court documents, Jowie through his new lawyer Andrew Muge states that the appeal is against the conviction and sentence issued by Lady Justice Grace Nzioka.

In a quest to win the appeal, Irungu’s new lawyer is leaving no stone unturned, meticulously preparing their case to present compelling evidence and powerful arguments in court.

The court battle ahead is expected to be fierce, as Irungu’s lawyer seeks to prove his innocence and highlight any possible miscarriage of justice in the original trial. This though is against the overwhilmimg evidence during the murder trial which proved that Jowie murdered Monica Kimani in September 2018.

While delivering the sentence on February 9, 2024, High Court judge Grace Nzioka had noted that the nature of the killing warranted the highest penalty. She affirmed that Jowie Irungu was ineligible for rehabilitation as the crime was beyond restitution. Judge Grace Nzioka had also ruled out a non-custodial sentence saying that it will not serve any purpose.

The case, which sent shockwaves across the nation and attracted extensive media coverage continues to intrigue the public.

As Jowie Irungu fights for his “freedom”, the nation eagerly awaits to see how the appeal process will unfolds and what impact it will have on his case. Only time will tell.

