Jowie Irungu Sentenced To Death In Monica Kimani Murder Case

In a shocking twist, Joseph Irungu alias Jowie has been sentenced to death in the high-profile Monica Kimani murder case. He was found guilty of the 2018 murder of the businesswoman.

Delivering the verdict on Wednesday, High Court judge Grace Nzioka ruled that the horrific murder of Monica Kimani was “intentional.”

“It was not a defensive act. It was not out of provocation. It was planned, intended and executed,” ruled Justice Nzioka.

Jowie was last month found guilty of the murder of Monica Kimani, who was brutally killed in her Lamuria Gardens apartment in Nairobi on the night of September 19, 2018.

Justice Nzioka ruled that the prosecution had provided sufficient evidence to establish Jowie’s culpability beyond a reasonable doubt.

By By Benjamin Muriuki

Source-https://citizen.digital/