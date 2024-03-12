It is with deep, profound sorrow and sadness that we announce the death of Arthur Ligoti Isanya, a resident of Dallas Fortworth, Tx.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Arthur was found dead in his house on February 28th, 2024. His body is lying in Restland Funeral Home awaiting shipment to his ancestral home for burial.

He derives from Buteheli, Murhanda Location, Shisembe Sub-Location in Shinyalu. Burial date has yet to be determined but will be communicated soonest.

We the brothers Jafred Musamba and Milton Isanya together with the entire Isanya family do humbly wishh to appeal to the Kenyan Community in Diaspora and well wishers for financiial help to enable us meet his wishes.

Funds to be sent on CashApp/Zelle to Alice Amayi – ($Kanaiysa ) 1 (704) 490-3842 and Margaret Musamba – ($Majoan) 240423 6426 Shalom

The deceased is brother to Jafred Musamba – 240 423 6364

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind.

With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

Kenyan Man Found Dead in Dallas TX, Brother to Jafred Musamba