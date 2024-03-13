Unraveling the Mystery: Remotasks Website Temporary inaccessible in Kenya

In a surprising turn of events, the Remotasks website became inaccessible in Kenya, causing a frenzy among thousands of Kenyan youth who depend on the website for their livelihoods

The sudden disappearance of this popular crowd-sourcing platform has left many scratching their heads and searching for alternative options. Many Kenyans who depend on the website shared an email reportedly sent by the company, announcing its intention to stop operations in Kenya. According to the email, Remotasks planned to stop operations in Kenya March 8th 2024.

As Remotasks has established itself as a go-to platform for remote work opportunities, the temporary unavailability of the site has left many Kenyans questioning the impact on their livelihoods.

The sudden inaccessibility of the platform happened few weeks after President William Ruto praised a Kenyan youth for utilising the platform to make Ksh45,000 monthly pay.

During a visit to ICT labs in January this year, Ruto interacted with Brian Kipchumba, a university student who revealed that he makes about Ksh300,000 per year.

Many Kenyans are hoping this is a temporary interruption, and the website was soon continue its full functionality to enable the youths to access Remote jobs.

With many unemployed Kenyans relying on Remotasks for their income, the speculation surrounding this incident highlights the growing importance of online platforms in today’s dynamic job market.

