Mystery: The Tragic Demise of Kenyan Journalist Rita Tinina

In a shocking turn of events, the Kenyan journalism community mourns the untimely death of esteemed television journalist Rita Tinina.

Tinina, who has been working for NTV since October last year, was found dead in her house in Nairobi’s Kileleshwa area on Sunday morning.

Tinina’s untimely passing has sent shockwaves through the industry, as her powerful storytelling and unwavering dedication to journalistic integrity captivated audiences far and wide.

Her colleagues said she was set to be at work but she did not show up and could not be reached on the phone.

A police report filed at the Kileleshwa Police Station said Tinina’s sister found the 46-year-old journalist unconscious in her bedroom.

“On arrival at the scene the sister called in the assistance of emergency medical services whereby the paramedics confirmed that the body was already lifeless,” police said.

Tinina was epileptic and had a five-day-old severe fever, police said her sister reported.

A family spokesperson requested their privacy as they come to terms with the journalist’s sudden death.

Tinina’s employer Nation Media Group (NMG), in a statement in the evening, described her as an adept and experienced journalist who was until her demise an output producer at NTV.

“She served with great dedication and passion. Besides being an excellent worker, she was a friendly colleague who will be greatly missed,” the media house said.

“On behalf of the board, management, and staff of NMG, we wish to send our sincere condolences to Rita’s family and friends. We will stand with you during this trying time.”

Friends and industry colleagues have mourned Tinina as a good example in the journalism profession who was keen on nurturing young talent.

She was also remembered as a woman who loved her family and country and who worked with notable dedication.

Her body, which police said bore no physical injuries, was taken to Umash Funeral Home in Nairobi.

Tinina is survived by her 8-year-old daughter.

By Dennis Musau

Source-https://www.citizen.digital/

