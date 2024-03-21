Optiven Empowers Diaspora In March: Europe, USA and Australia

The Optiven army led by the Optiven Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr. George Wachiuri cruised into the diaspora this March. The aim was to deliver the Optiven promise of ensuring that investors receive their title deeds for their investments within the Optiven portfolio.

Australia

The team was also in Australia in the month of March. While there, the team visited different Australian cities including Darwin, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth and Sydney.

Speaking in the most western city of Perth in Australia, Dr. Wachiuri said that the Optiven team was happy to provide investors with information on developments at the projects.

Wachiuri added, “as Optiven our guide is to provide our investors with updates especially on the value additions promised as well as any other information or developments that may affect the investor.”

Wachiuri was in Australia from February to host different Kenyans and advise on status of their investments while at the same time bequeathing those who have completed their payments with their title deeds.

United States of America

In the United States of America, Optiven sent teams to different states where the promise on title deeds was fulfilled. Among the states visited in March alone include Washington, Georgia, Alabama, Florida and Pennsylvania. Over five team members have been engaged towards meeting investors in the USA.

Europe



Team Europe continued meeting with investors and delivering the promise in March. To date the team has been to Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany.

Africa

And in Africa it’s all systems go for team travelling to Botswana and the Democratic Republic of Congo Christine Kasaya, Head of Global Markets at Optiven real estate says, “we are intentional about meeting with our investors in the diaspora first to secure their trust and second to meet their needs. Optiven Diaspora is at the forefront of managing our customer needs by providing their needs through offering state of the art products while keeping out promise of delivering title deeds to any place in the diaspora.”

