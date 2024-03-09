Optiven Returns to USA: Reconnect, Receive Title Deeds, Explore New Opportunities

Optiven is thrilled to announce our return to the USA! From April 10th onwards, we’ll be embarking on a journey across the States, reconnecting with you, our valued investors and delivering long-awaited title deeds.

That’s not all! We’re also eager to unveil a myriad of new investment opportunities available for you at Optiven.

Kenyans in the USA! Save These Dates:

10th-16th April – Los Angeles

18th-23rd April – Phoenix, Arizona

25th-30th April – Mugumo Farm, Oakland, San Leandro, Sacramento

2nd-7th May – Santa Rosa, California

9th-14th May – Seattle, Washington

16th-21st May – Colombus, Ohio

Brace yourselves for the Optiven team’s arrival. Tell us where you’d like to meet us!

This month of March will provide investors with Optiven a great opportunity to go back home with up to 118k ensuring we continue with our social economic transformation objective.

The new campaign states “Okoa 118k Huu Mwezi na Optiven” and highlights the uptake of the Joy Lovers Club, Malindi – our premiere most project on sale, paid within 3 days, affords our clients 118,000 offering great return on investment.

For further details, call +254 790 667 799.

#OptivenInDiaspora

Website-https://www.optiven.co.ke

