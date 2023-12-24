“During the launch, we lost 4 neem trees thanks to the internal murram roads but today we are back here to add the number 100 times and green this project.” – Dr George Wachiuri, CEO Optiven Group

The International Day of Forests in 2023 was celebrated under the theme “Forests and Health”, Optiven have been involved in 6 different tree planting sessions across their various projects including the National Tree Planting Day set by H.E William Ruto since tree planting is among the value additions and sustainable initiatives that aim to make settlements inclusive, safe and resilient in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 11.

Ocean View Ridge – Vipingo by Optiven is a project that was launched in May 2023 and has become a top project to invest in amongst our clients this year. The gold-level project has been masterfully crafted and tailored to meet investors’ expectations with generous returns on investment. The internal murram roads are already done, a caretaker is on-site and a state-of-the-art entry gate is in the works.

The success of this tree planting session is a beacon of inspiration, urging other communities to embrace similar initiatives. It is a call to action, reminding us that every individual has the power to make a difference.

In December 2023, Optiven Group will provide an opportunity for investors with Optiven to take back home KSh 5000. The cashback will be for any investments where the customers will redeem their investments with every payment of KSh 498K towards any investment.

This campaign will also benefit new customers investing in any projects within the Optiven portfolio. The campaign will run throughout the month of ber 2023 under the title, “OptivenAt24.”

Tree Planting 2023 Close at Ocean View Ridge – Vipingo