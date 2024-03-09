Raila’s Sister Akinyi Odinga Appointed Deputy Head of Mission in LA, US

Akinyi Walkowa Odinga, a stepsister of the former Prime Minister and Azimio leader Raila Odinga, was appointed as Deputy Head of Mission in Los Angeles, USA. Akinyi was among the list of ambassadorial nominees President William Ruto made on Friday March 8th 2024.

This surprising turn of events and unexpected groundbreaking move by President Ruto has both astonished and intrigued political observers and citizens alike.

The unexpected move has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, sparking both interest and speculation among Kenyans at home and abroad.

Akinyi Odinga, who is a seasoned Humanistic-Existential Coach & Therapist, with a Master of Philosophy in Executive Management Coaching from the University of Stellenbosch South Africa brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to this crucial diplomatic position.

Akinyi is the only child to Raila’s Father, Jaramogi Odinga’s second wife Gaudecia Adeya. Jaramogi Oginga, a prominent figure in Kenya’s struggle for independence had four wives. Others were Mary Juma, Susan Agik and Betty Adongo.

Her bio states that she is a Certified Psychology Practitioner. Holds an Mphil in Executive Management Coaching. Experienced International Development Consultant (Afrocentric & Gender-aware Approach) . Currently a Doctorate Student in Public Management & Peace Studies.

With her extensive network of connections and her deep understanding of international relations, Akinyi Odinga is well-equipped to represent Kenya’s interests on a global stage.

This appointment not only showcases President Ruto’s commitment to fostering unity and inclusivity within the government but also highlights the importance of leveraging familial relations to strengthen diplomatic ties.

As the sister of Raila Odinga, the leader of Oposition parties, Akinyi’s appointment is seen as a strategic move to consolidate relationships and deepen collaboration between Kenya Kwanza and the Azimio coalition.

As the news spreads like wildfire, Kenyans will be watching closely the impact Akinyi Odinga’s appointment will have on the Kenyan politics and the broader relationship between the Diaspora Kenyans who were greatly divided after the 2022 General Elections.

