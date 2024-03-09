Margaret Wanjiru: “I will not dump UDA, I respect Ruto and Gachagua” Margaret Wanjiru: Staying Loyal to UDA, Honoring Ruto and Gachagua

In a turn of events, former Starehe Member of Parliament Bishop Margaret Wanjiru has made a u-turn over her stance on President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

In a statement on Friday, March 8, Wanjiru said she respects President Ruto and DP Gachagua together with their families.

The former Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant signaled that she will not dump the Kenya Kwanza coalition saying they began the journey together and will finish it together.

“I have much respect and love for His Excellency Dr William Ruto, our Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and their families. We started this journey towards building a better and more prosperous Nation together and we shall finish well, together,” said Wanjiru.

The unexpected statement comes a day after she expressed her disappointment with the Kenya Kwanza administration after part of her Jesus is Alive Ministries church wall was demolished.

Wanjiru detailed how police officers raided the church premises and physically assaulted her and other congregants.

She claimed that President Ruto was using Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip Mainga to fight her and ‘cursed’ their families.

“You have started a fight that you cannot fight, this one is in the heavens, we have lived with this community parking all these years, and we have never fought. You are using the MD Kenya Railways. I pity his family. Because as I cried yesterday and today, even his family plus yours are not exempted, my tears will pay,” Wanjiru stated.

The land on which Bishop Wanjiru’s Jesus is Alive Ministries church sits is being contested by Kenya Railways.

Wanjiru vied for the Nairobi Senatorial seat in the 2022 general election under the UDA party but lost to ODM’s Edwin Sifuna.

She was later appointed by President Ruto as a Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) but the position was declared unconstitutional by the High Court.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source: https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

