Remembering Humphrey Ruto, Penuel Meli Who Died in Australia

In a devastating car accident in Australia, two Kenyan students, Humphrey Ruto and Penuel Meli, were tragically taken away from their loved ones far too soon. The incident occurred on January 21, 2024 in Australia , leaving the entire Kenyan community in mourning.

Humphrey Ruto and Penuel Meli were exceptional students who had traveled to Australia to pursue their dreams of higher education. Both were known for their outstanding academic achievements and had a promising future ahead of them.

They were an inspiration to their peers and a source of pride for their families. Friends and family have been pouring out their grief and condolences, sharing fond memories of the two young men on social media platforms.

A memorial service to honor the two Kenyan students was held on March 13, 2024 at Our Lady of the Mission Catholic Church in Craigie in Western Australia. Kenyans in Perth, Western Australia, joined the families of Humphrey and Penuel for the Memorial service.

The Kenya’s High Commission in Australia sent a message of condolence which was read by the Kenyan Community President in Western Australia Denis Lagat.

The memories and legacies left behind by Humphrey and Penuel serve as a reminder to cherish every moment of life and to celebrate the achievements of those who were taken from us too soon.

Humphrey Ruto and Penuel Meli were both pursuing their dreams of higher education in Australia. Humphrey, a talented engineering student, had a zest for life and was widely known for his infectious laughter. Penuel, on the other hand, had a passion for business and was known for his entrepreneurial spirit.

The funeral service for Penuel Kipchumba will be held on Friday, March 22, 2024 followed by Humphrey Ruto’s on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Their bodies have already been repatriated to Kenya.

Their lives may have been cut short, but the memories of Humphrey Ruto and Penuel Meli will live on in the hearts of their loved ones and the communities they touched. May they rest in eternal peace.

About the Author

Isaac Mbugua is a Senior Journalist and Digital News Writer at Diaspora Messenger News Media

Remembering Humphrey Ruto, Penuel Meli Who Died in Australia