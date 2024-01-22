2 Kenyan Students Die In Australia as Vehicle Catches Fire

Two Kenyan students living in Australia, lost their lives on Sunday night in an accident which occurred in the Western City of Perth.

The incident which happened on the Tonkin Highway in Gosnells, turned tragic after the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and collided with a tree.

In the video, which has surfaced online, the vehicle is seen erupting into flames after the collision with the tree.

According to reports from the scene of the accident, the video was recorded by the first responders in the area who made efforts to rescue the two.

Police and local authorities who confirmed the incident noted that the inferno posed a serious challenge to rescue efforts.

Kenyan Students from Nandi County

The two students have since been identified and are said to hail from Nandi County. According to some Kenyans, mourning the two on social media, one of the students had only joined school in Australia last year.

However, Australian authorities are yet to determine the cause of the accident and are conducting investigations into the matter.

Motorists have been cautioned to drive safely and follow road safety measures while driving particularly at night.

Accident in Rockland, Massachusetts

The incident has come after a case of a Kenyan man who lost his life in an accident in Rockland in the State of Massachusetts.

In the Sunday, January 11 accident, the man who was reportedly, speeding down the road, veered off and rammed into an unoccupied pickup.

His car, further slid and collided with a tree which caused damage to the vehicle, with him sustaining serious injuries

Further, in December 2023, one Kenyan was among seventeen passengers who lost their lives in the Philippines after a bus they were travelling in crashed in the Antique Province, Hamtic Municipality of the Philippines.

By HELLEN NJOROGE

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

