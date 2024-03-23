Thrilled to Own a Car During My Second Semester at GVSU- Joy Kinya

Joy Kinya from Meru County, Buuri Constituency just purchased her new ride in her second semester at Grand Valley State University where she’s pursuing Master of Science in Cyber security. She is living her American dream courtesy of The KENYA Airlift Program that is transforming lives of brilliant Kenyan students through amazing opportunities in USA.

She acknowledges that it’s not a mean achievement since she has never had any other car to her name. She adds that unlike Kenya it is always tough to survive without a car in the USA for the public transport sector is not common owing to the fact that almost everyone in the US owns a car.

Joy has been relying on her friend’s cars which she says was good but having her own is the real thing. No longer confined by the limitations of public transportation schedules, Joy can now navigate her academic pursuits with newfound freedom and convenience.

The program is opening amazing doors for hundreds of other students who are in different Universities across many North America states.

The KENYA Airlift Program

The KENYA Airlift Program (KAP) is an award-winning initiative that has been accredited by the American International Recruitment Council (AIRC).

We help brilliant Kenyan students achieve the dream of studying in the US and Canada regardless of their financial background.

We only accommodate ambitious and incredibly talented Kenyans who are willing to take a leap of faith in pursuing STEM designated master’s programs. One can join us with ANY undergraduate degree major.

If you are interested in joining this fantastic program, please apply today by visiting our website at www.kenyaairliftprogram.com or give us a call at 0742849555

