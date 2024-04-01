Relationships are the perfect testing ground for us to learn and grow. We can truly learn about ourselves based on how we respond to different people and situations.

Our experiences in life, particularly within relationships, shape us into who we are and help us mature. It’s impossible to advance in life without the help of God and other people. Therefore, it is vital to approach relationships with humility, starting with God.

Humility before God is often discussed in churches. It is an internal posture that requires us to be reverent towards God and to always put Him first in our lives.

Moses is an excellent example of what it means to be humble before God. In fact, God credits Moses for being the most humble person on earth (Numbers 12:3).

He feared God and had an intimate relationship with Him. He walked in obedience and trusted God completely. Moses was considered righteous because of his faith and commitment to staying in God’s presence.

In our relationship with God, reverential fear of God, faith, and obedience are inseparable from humility. Like Moses, to be humble before God, we must show reverence for Him, learn His ways and commands, and obey what He tells us.

This means submitting to God’s will, even if it differs from ours. Humility requires us to prioritize God above everything else in our lives.

We must intentionally seek Him, walk in obedience, live by faith, and abide in His presence. Our posture towards God sets the tone for humility in our relationships with others.

By Pauline Adongo

Humility in Relationships: Putting God First