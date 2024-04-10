Summer is fast approaching, bringing with it opportunities for great outdoor activities. The KCFA Baltimore Annual Family Fun Day is definitely one to mark on your calendar.

Get ready for an unforgettable day of Family Fun Day 2024! Whether you’re a resident of Baltimore or just visiting, this event is a must-attend.

With an exciting lineup of activities and entertainment, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

From fun games to graet Music and delicious food, every moment promises to be filled with laughter and joy.

The event is designed to bring families together, creating lasting memories and strengthening bonds.

KCFA Baltimore Family Fun Day 2024 is not just about fun and entertainment, but also about bringing joy to one another through one on one fellowship.

The KCFA Baltimore Family Fun Day 2024 also offers opportunities to connect with old and new friends.

Bring your family and spread the word to your friends.

Sign up opens in just two days, on April 1.

Use this link to sign up: https://bit.ly/ 2024FamilyFunDay!!!!!

First 120 tickets are free! $5 per ticket once the promotion is over.

Invitation To KCFA Baltimore Annual Family Fun Day 2024