Why Vincent Kemosi Mogaka Declined Ruto’s Ambassador job

It is now revealed why former West Mugirango MP Vincent Kemosi Mogaka declined nomination as Kenya’s High Commissioner to Ghana.

This nomination, made by President William Ruto on March 9, 2024, was set to be a significant step in reinforcing diplomatic ties between Kenya and Ghana.

He was part of Ruto’s latest diplomatic shake up that saw several diplomats replaced.

However, due to personal and family reasons, Mogaka has chosen not to proceed with the appointment.

Mogaka conveyed his decision through a letter addressed to the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations.

“I wish to inform you that I will not appear before the committee at the time and the various specified for the approval hearing.

“This has been occasioned by my personal and compelling family matters, which after taking into consideration don’t allow me to take the position of the High Commissioner to Ghana as nominated by the Excellency the President on March 9, 2024,” the letter read in part.

By withdrawing his nomination, Mogaka has opened the floor for other potential candidates to fill the position, ensuring that the diplomatic mission between Kenya and Ghana remains unaffected.

In 2023, Mogaka was appointed as the Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Trade and Investments.

However, a High Court ruling that same year deemed the position unconstitutional, nullifying the appointment of 50 CASs by President Ruto.

Prior, he was the MP for West Mugirango Constituency but lost his seat in the 2022 General Election.

He emerged third after Jubilee’s Stephen Mogaka who garnered 16,877 votes & ODM’s Rodgers Moturi who was second with 16,524 votes.

By DENIS MWANGI

Source-https://www.pulselive.co.ke

