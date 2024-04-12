Isaac Muthee Heartbreaking Story: Wife Abandoned Him Over Bride Price

In a heartbreaking tale that uncovers the dark reality behind traditional customs, Isaac Muthee shares his painful journey of betrayal at the hands of his own wife.

Isaac is a single father of four, his wife left him after he failed to pay the requested Ksh.30,000 bride price. After the wife left, he was forced to take care of the children on his own as a single father.

- Advertisement -

This surprising twist in this story revolves around the controversial topic of bride price, an ancient practice that continues to persist in many cultures around the world.

With a heavy heart, Muthee reveals the shocking realization that his wife, the person he thought he could trust above all others, had only married him for the sake of financial gain.

Appearing on Citizen TV’s Shajara show, Isaac said: “My wife’s parents demanded that I pay the bride price and I understand it is within our customary laws to do that, but I did not have the money. We were struggling financially and we could barely feed our children, I asked for more time to make proper arrangement,”.

Muthee revealed that his in-laws forced his wife out of their home and left him with the children. He tried reconciling with the family, but all his efforts bore no fruits.

- Advertisement -

This revelation tears at the very fabric of their relationship and leaves Muthee questioning the meaning of love and commitment.

According to Muthee, there was no one to turn to when the wife left as he is an only child and his mother died while he was very young. When his mother died, the relatives did not want to keep him but a neighbour took him in and travelled with him from Kitale to Murang’a where he grew up.

This is what Isaac Muthee said in the TV interview:

“My wife’s parents forced her to abandon her children and she went back to her parent’s house, just because I could not deliver the Ksh.30,000 dowry payment on request. This was devastating for me and especially our children, because they were separated at a very tender age,”.

“My daughter lives with a female friend who took her in after witnessing how they suffered while my sons stay with me. Although it was difficult for me to hand over my daughter, I knew I could not protect her from the surrounding dangers while I worked.”

As we witness Isaac’s anguish and turmoil, we are drawn into a tale of betrayal that raises profound questions about the nature of relationships and the sacrifices we make for love.

Isaac Muthee’s heartbreaking tale is an opportunity to reflect on the complexities of marriage and the consequences of greed, reminding us that the pursuit of material possessions can sometimes come at a devastating cost.

Here is the video courtesy of https://citizen.digital

About the Author

Isaac Mbugua is a Senior Journalist and Digital News Writer at Diaspora Messenger News Media

Isaac Muthee Heartbreaking Story: Wife Abandoned Him Over Bride Price