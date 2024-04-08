Kenya Among African Countries With High US Student Visa Denials

Lobby groups have raised concerns over the large number of African students turned away while applying for Visas at American Embassies.

The Voice of America, quoting a study published by Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, analysing application trends over the years reported that there was a huge disparity witnessed between visa issuance for students in Africa and those from other parts of the world.

Data in the report, covering 2023 showed that 74 per cent of applications submitted by Kenyan students were rejected.

VOA reported that although the number of visa refusals was high in the Middle East and South America, Africa recorded the highest rejection rates.

More details revealed that Ethiopia led the pack with 78 per cent of denials followed by Nigeria with a 75 per cent denial rate in the year 2023, while Kenya came in at a close third.

A spot check by Kenyans.co.ke on data from the U.S. Department of State revealed that the American Consulate in Kenya issued 13 F-1 visas in February 2024, for Kenyan students.

The F-1 visa is a requirement for all international students which allows international students to enroll full-time in U.S. government-certified institutions.

According to NAFSA: Association of International Educators, an NGO headquartered in Washington, which specializes in internal education, the trend is worrying as it blocks international students from a fair shake at pursuing opportunities.

Additionally, the association warned that the Visa denials could also result in the loss of top talent with the US set to lose out.

The association also warned that the US. ranked lower in Visa issuance compared to European countries where only one out of ten students were denied visas.

This comes after the United Kingdom started clamping down on immigration.

On March 11, the UK banned care workers from bringing in dependants into the country, a policy decision which affects a large number of internationals including tens of Kenyans.

By HELLEN NJOROGE

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

