Kenyan woman Benda Kithaka wins 2024 Rachel Pearline global award

In a world filled with talent and endless opportunities, it is always a remarkable feat to stand out and be recognized for excellence. Such is the story of Benda Kithaka, she was announced as the winner of the 2024 Rachel Pearline Award.

Kithaka was announced the winner of the prestigious award by the US National Cancer Institute Center for Global Health (CGH).

The award recognises her exceptional dedication to cancer prevention and control in low and middle-income countries (LMICs) through her groundbreaking work at Kilele Health.

In a statement, Dr Satish Gopal, the Director of the CGH lauded Kithaka for her dedication to cervical cancer elimination at the grassroots community level.

“As part of the Annual Symposium on Global Cancer Research (ASGCR), each year since 2012, we recognise individuals for exceptional contributions to science and humanitarianism through their work to address cancer in low-resource settings with the Rachel Pearline Award,” he said.

“Dr Pearline was deeply committed to global cancer control and viewed the practice of medicine as a privilege, and with sincere admiration, I am writing to inform you that following an open international call for nominations, the ASGCR 2024 Steering Committee has selected Ms Benda Kithaka to receive the 2024 Rachel Pearline Award.”

Kithaka becomes the eighth person to scoop the global award and the second Kenyan after Frederick Chite.

Following the award, and as part of recognition for her work, Kithaka will give a keynote address at the Annual Symposium on Global Cancer Research.

The Rachel Pearline Award, named in honour of the late Dr. Rachel Pearline, recognises individuals who exemplify excellence in cancer research, practice, and training in LMIC settings.

Through her Kilele Health initiative, Kithaka has pioneered innovative approaches, including leveraging stories of resilience and lived experiences by cancer patients and survivors to advocate for cancer awareness and empowerment.

Through initiatives like the Kilele Challenge, where cancer survivors climb Mt Kenya to show there is life beyond cancer, she has brought attention to the challenges cancer survivors and caregivers face, amplifying their voices on a global scale.

Kithaka also serves in advocacy and advisory roles in various global, regional, and local technical working groups, including the UICC Cancer Advocates Programme, and the Africa Cancer Research and Control ECHO Steering Committee.

