Kenyan Wawira Njiru named among four awardees of Skoll Awards

Kenyan trailblazer Wawira Njiru has been recognized for her outstanding contributions to social innovation with the prestigious Skoll Awards.

Njiru, the founder of Food for Education, a nonprofit organization, has been tirelessly working to eradicate hunger and malnutrition among school-going children in Kenya.

Wawira was named among four awardees of the Skoll Awards for Social Innovation and are set to receive Ksh262.9 million (USD2 million) each.

Reacting to the recognition, Wawira said “Very proud and grateful that Food4Education is a 2024 Skoll Foundation awardee for Social Innovation. I couldn’t imagine that what started as a passion project for 25 kids in Ruiru, the town I grew up in would become what it is today,” Njiru stated after the announcement.

The Skoll Awards for Social Innovation, given annually, recognize individuals who have shown exceptional commitment and made significant strides in addressing some of the world’s most pressing issues.

Njiru’s innovative approach to tackling hunger and malnutrition has not only transformed the lives of thousands of children but has also inspired others to take action in their respective communities. She has partnered with three County Governments in the Country and has over 3,000 staff working round the clock to feed Kenyan children.

Through Food for Education, Njiru has implemented sustainable school meal programs and empowered local communities, ensuring that school children receive proper nutrition, leading to improved academic performance and a brighter future.

Her work embodies the spirit of innovation and social impact, making her a true trailblazer in the Kenya. Njiru’s recognition with the Skoll Awards further highlights the importance of social innovation in resolving global challenges.

Her dedication and unwavering commitment serve as an inspiration to individuals and organizations worldwide, demonstrating that transformative change is possible, even in the face of adversity.

By receiving the Skoll Award, she joins the ranks of influential social entrepreneurs worldwide who have positively changed the trajectory of countless lives.

Njiru’s story is an inspiration to all, showcasing the power of individual action and innovation in creating meaningful and lasting change. Through her work, she has inspired a wave of change in Kenya, encouraging others to make a positive difference in their communities.

Her remarkable work serves as a shining example of how one person can make a significant difference in addressing pressing social issues.

About the Author

Isaac Mbugua is a Senior Journalist and Digital News Writer at Diaspora Messenger News Media

