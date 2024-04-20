In the vibrant business landscape of Kenya, few entrepreneurs have left a lasting impact like Chris Musau. With a humble beginning in the supermarket industry, Musau’s journey to becoming a billionaire is a tale of determination, business acumen, and a transformative decision that changed the course of his empire.

Chris Musau is among the successful hoteliers and wealthiest men in the country, but not many Kenyans are familiar with him, owing to his private nature.

- Advertisement -

Musau is the owner of Maanzoni Lodge, a popular getaway destination located in Lukenya, Machakos County.

Prior to venturing into the hotel industry, Musau owned a supermarket chain dubbed Nova, which had branches in Machakos and parts of Nairobi such as Komarock.

According to Musau, he sold Nova supermarket to Naivas after none of his children showed interest in running the business venture.

It is after selling off the supermarket chain that he established Maanzoni Lodge, which sits on a 28,000-acre piece of land and boasts 360 deluxe rooms.

- Advertisement -

Maanzoni Lodge’s close proximity to Nairobi City has made it a popular getaway location for city dwellers who want to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the capital.

Acquiring 680 Hotel

In 2022, Musau made headlines when he acquired 680 Hotel located in Nairobi’s city center at an estimated cost of Sh1.2 billion.

Speaking after he acquisition, the billionaire noted that the hotel will be renovated and re-branded to Maanzoni.

He further noted that part of the renovation would entail recovering the spaces leased to other business entities with the hotel establishment.

His main aim is to build a model hotel in the city center and provide customers with an unforgettable experience.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Private Life: The Untold Story of Kenyan Billionaire Chris Musau