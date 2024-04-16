Revealed: Foreign Countries where wealthy Kenyans take Kids for Studies

When it comes to education, wealthy Kenyans spare no expense for their children’s future. Elite education abroad has become a popular choice for these families, seeking prestigious institutions to provide their children with the best education possible.

A report by Henley and Partners has revealed the top eight destinations where wealthy Kenyans and African parents are taking their children for education.

Per the report, wealthy African families were looking to offer their children world-class education by sending them abroad to first-world countries. The migration to other countries offers the students an opportunity in life in terms of earning and career advancement.

Some of the top destinations include; Austria, Canada, the UK, the US, Greece, Spain, Singapore and Hong Kong in China. This also includes regions such as the Middle East.

“Fortunately, all these countries offer an investment migration route which allows wealthy African families an array of opportunities for the next generation to study, live, work and invest in countries of their choice,” read part of the report.

As more wealthy Kenyans secure slots for their children to study abroad, the report notes that it is key to look into ways for the student to become a citizen in a foreign country.

According to the report, well-off African families are adopting multi-jurisdictional lifestyles thus requiring ease of access to multiple destinations, along with the right to live, work and study in those places.

Henley and Partners describe multi-jurisdictional lifestyle as the focus of investment migration and it’s an important wealth strategy for the next generation.

Due to this, Kenyans looking into investment migration are advised to ensure long-term access to all jurisdictions which will guarantee extensive opportunities for the next generation of millionaires.

“Internationally mobile African elites are spoiled for choice when it comes to education destinations, and Henley & Partners Education can advise affluent families throughout the continent on far more than the above-listed jurisdictions,” read part of the report.

To help rich Kenyans manoeuvre investment migration and send children abroad for studies, Henley and Partners have the Henlely Opportunity Index.

This index allows families to quantify the enormous impact that world-class education combined with expanded access and privileges through investment migration can have in preserving multi-generational wealth.

It allows rich families to make informed decisions using strategies to clear pathways for their heirs who will access the world’s best schooling, and most lucrative job markets and enhance their quality of life through privileges and flexibility of alternative residence and citizenship rights.

“The Henley Opportunity Index is a proprietary benchmarking tool that quantifies the impact and probability of success that a premium education coupled with additional residence rights and/or alternative citizenships acquired through investment migration can have on preserving and growing multi-generational wealth,” read part of the report.

If families use this tool they will be able to identify locations that offer the best ecosystems for future generations to maximise their career prospects and prosperity.

By MAUREEN NJERI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

