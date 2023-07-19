Kenyan Passport Increase Ranking In 2023 Henley & Partners report 

The Kenyan passport has shown notable improvement in global rankings over the past year, according to the 2023 Henley & Partners report.

According to the 2023 ranking, Kenya has climbed up to the 67th position, granting its passport holders access to 76 countries.

This marks a significant advancement compared to the 2022 ranking, where the Kenyan passport was placed 76th, allowing access to only 72 countries.

Notably, Kenya was among the countries with the strongest passports on the African continent. Other nations with a strong passport include; Seychelles, Mauritius, South Africa, Botswana, Papua New Guinea, Namibia, Lesotho, and Eswatini.

The Seychellois passport was ranked the strongest in Africa featuring at position 24 globally, allowing access to 155 countries.

Mauritius featured at 29th position globally, with the document allowing access to 148 countries.

South Africa was ranked at position 51, with the document allowing access to 106 countries.

According to the report, Singapore had the strongest passport globally which emerged top in last year’s ranking. With a Singaporean passport, holders can access 192 countries visa-free.

This was a climb down for Japan having held the top position for five consecutive years. In the 2023 ranking, Japan was ranked third.

Germany, Italy, and Spain were ranked joint second. Passport holders from these countries enjoy visa-free access to 190 destinations worldwide.

The weakest passports, in terms of global travel access, belong to Bangladesh, North Korea, Nepal, Palestinian Territory, Somalia, Yemen, Pakistan, Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

Passport holders from these countries have access to fewer than 40 countries, limiting their international mobility and travel options compared to those with stronger passports.

Henley & Partners conducts the ranking using exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA). The ranking is done quarterly.

“The index includes 199 different passports and 227 different destinations. It acts as a standard reference tool for global citizens and sovereign states when assessing where a passport ranks on the global mobility spectrum,” reads the organisation’s website.

According to Christian H. Kaelin, chairman of Henley & Partners, only eight countries globally have less visa-free access today compared to 10 years ago.

“Far more than just a travel document that defines our freedom of movement, a strong passport also provides significant financial freedoms in terms of international investment and business opportunities,” she stated.

By MAUREEN NJERI Source: https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

