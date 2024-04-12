Transforming Lives: Optiven Foundation & Upside Trust Empower Youth

In a world where obstacles often hinder the journey to success, a powerful partnership between Optiven Foundation and Upside Trust is breaking down barriers and igniting hope for underprivileged youth.

Cohort 2 of their collaborative initiative has recently welcomed forty-one deserving students into a realm of boundless opportunity. These young individuals, previously held back by circumstances, are now empowered to shape their destinies with unwavering determination.

Thanks to the dedicated efforts of Optiven Foundation and Upside Trust, dreams are no longer distant aspirations but tangible realities. This transformative partnership goes beyond scholarships; it’s a testament to the belief in the potential of every young person.

We extend our deepest gratitude to Upside Trust for their unwavering support. Their commitment to empowering young minds has opened doors of opportunity that were once closed tight.

But our mission is far from over. With your support, we can do even more. Together, let’s rewrite the stories of adversity into tales of triumph and build a future where every young person has the chance to thrive.

Join us in making a difference. For more information on how you can get involved, please call +254 718 776033. visit https://www.optivenfoundation.org/ for more information.

This article is brought to you by Optiven Foundation and Upside Trust, dedicated to empowering underprivileged youth and creating a brighter future for all.

