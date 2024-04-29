Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was once again a lead dowry negotiator for Juja MP George Koimburi’s daughter at an event held in Juja on Saturday afternoon.

In a statement, the second in command explained that he was called upon to lead the negotiations as part of his duties as an elder in Mt Kenya.

- Advertisement -

He revealed that his team met with elders from Western Kenya whose groom is set to wed Koimburi’s daughter, Shiru Koimburi.

“As an elder in my community, I am called upon from time to time to perform tasks and duties as per our traditions,” he stated.

“This afternoon was such a day when I joined fellow elders in dowry negotiations as we engaged elders from the Mulembe Nation, who accompanied their son Paul Wetosi.”

“Paul is interested in our daughter Shiru, born and raised by Hon. George Koimburi, our MP for Juja Constituency,” he stated.

- Advertisement -

The ruracio event took place in Murera village in Juja, Kiambu County.

Separately, Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen attended an engagement ceremony of his friends, Oliver Kipchumba and his fiancé Dorothy Chepchumba.

The event, which took place at Kendur village, Elgeyo Marakwet County, was also attended by Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and other leaders.

“Congratulations and best wishes to both of them as they commence a lifetime journey together,” stated Murkomen.

In November last year, Gachagua was the lead negotiator at the traditional wedding of Mathira Member of Parliament Eric Wamumbi and Muranga Woman Representative Betty Maina.

The event was held at the rural home of Maina in Muranga County on Saturday. Wamumbi is Gachagua’s home MP and his immediate successor in Parliament.

Being the chief negotiator at the traditional wedding, the DP donned the traditional brown attire shirt embroidered with tiny white shells.

Read the original article on kenyans.co.ke.

DP Gachagua engage Mulembe Nation Elders in Dowry Negotiations