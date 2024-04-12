From Meru to Louisville, Kentucky: Inspiring Story of David Kiogora

In the heart of rural Kenya, in Meru County, David Kiogora, a brilliant young man dared to dream beyond the confines of his Ng’onyi village.

His journey from the humble beginnings of Ng’onyi to the halls of the University of Louisville, Kentucky, is nothing short of extraordinary.

Despite facing numerous challenges, David remained steadfast in his pursuit of higher education, driven by a burning desire to carve out a better future for himself and his community.

Through a chance encounter with Bob Mwiti, the founder of the KENYA Airlift Program, David’s dreams began to take flight and through the program, his aspirations have become tangible realities.

From securing enrollment to navigating the complexities of financing and relocation, the program provided unwavering support every step of the way.

And on a momentous Christmas day 2023 , surrounded by the love and support of his family and friends, David embarked on his inaugural international flight, bound for Louisville, Kentucky.

Since arriving in America, David has embraced every opportunity with open arms. From immersing himself in the academic rigors of the University of Louisville to exploring the vibrant culture of his new home, he approaches each day with gratitude and enthusiasm.

His remarkable journey is a reminder that the American Dream is not just a distant aspiration but a tangible reality for those who dare to chase it.

The KENYA Airlift Program

The KENYA Airlift Program (KAP) is an award-winning initiative that has been accredited by the American International Recruitment Council (AIRC).

We help brilliant Kenyan students achieve the dream of studying in the US and Canada regardless of their financial background.

We only accommodate ambitious and incredibly talented Kenyans who are willing to take a leap of faith in pursuing STEM designated master’s programs. One can join us with ANY undergraduate degree major.

If you are interested in joining this fantastic program, please apply today by visiting our website at www.kenyaairliftprogram.com or give us a call at 0742849555

