Judy Nganga: Kenyan-Born Trailblazer Vying for Senator in Arizona

In a trailblazing political journey, Kenyan-born Judy Nganga has defied the odds to become a write-in state senator candidate in Arizona, aiming to empower women in politics. With a deep-rooted belief in equality and representation, Nganga is breaking barriers and paving the way for future aspiring politicians.

Judy is the CEO of Jubitech, LLC and a serial entrepreneur who is gifted in many career fields. She is determined to make a difference in her community and impact others by creating, helping, and maintaining different standpoints.

She wishes to expand on her vision by seeking a future position as a State Senator which she is running for as a write-in candidate.

In addition, she is an outreach director for Hope of Life International Ministries Inc., a non-profit organization that helps the needy and an overall visionary leader within her community.

Judy is running for the position of State Senator for the State of Arizona and she would like to stand as a leader within the fields of technology, education, and mental health which can contribute to her overall vision.

The vision includes outreach activities that can impact the state of Arizona and eventually make a difference in the entire world.

“Live life with a Purpose; All things are possible for those who stand in boldness,” said Judy Nganga.

Ms. Nganga believes in purpose driven actions that can impact others who may have not been aware of their gifts in life.

She wants to change the perspective of young people who are intimidated in following their dreams and showing them that all things are possible.

Furthermore, she wants to enlighten the older generation to embrace their own destiny by enhancing it with proper steps taken towards their purposes in their lives.

Overall, Judy believes that she can impact the community by creating an environment which encourages people to pursue their dreams, develop, and grow by utilizing their gifts and talents. Also, she believes that impacting one community at a time can eventually make a positive change in the entire world. You can contact Judy at Hope of Life International Ministries Information

Website: www.holim.org

Contact Email: in**@ho***.org

Judy Nganga: Kenyan-Born Trailblazer Vying for Senator in Arizona