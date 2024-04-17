The Labour Court has successfully resolved the protracted strike by the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU).

In a bid to put an end to the month-long standoff between the government and the medical practitioners, the court has issued an order directing the doctors to return to work immediately.

- Advertisement -

In a ruling by Judge Byrum Ongaya, KMPDU was ordered to ensure that the striking Doctors are back in public hospitals to handle emergencies ending the strike that started on March 13.

The strike, which had a drastic impact on the country’s healthcare system, has left many patients suffering due to the limited access to medical services.

This resolution comes after intensive negotiations between the government and the Doctors, they had reached a return-to-work formula within 30 days.

The long-awaited decision comes as a massive relief to both patients and medical professionals. The strike, which started over a month ago, left hospitals understaffed and patients without vital medical care.

- Advertisement -

The CS of Health, Susan Nakhumincha had told Parliament that the doctors’ strike had left referral hospitals operating at 33 per cent capacity among outpatients and a mare 25 per cent among specialist services.

With the doctors now ordered back to work, the healthcare system can begin to restore normalcy and provide the essential services that Kenyans rely on.

The Labour Court’s intervention represents a significant breakthrough in the ongoing dispute between the government and the KMPDU.

It is hoped that the resolution will pave the way for a more constructive dialogue and sustainable solutions for the healthcare sector.

About the Author

Isaac Mbugua is a Senior Journalist and Digital News Writer at Diaspora Messenger News Media

Labour Court Orders Striking Doctors Back to Work immediately