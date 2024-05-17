US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman has explained why most people are denied Visas to the United States of America. Speaking on Wednesday, Whitman said that while they have been wrong in some cases, they have been mostly right to deny the visas.

She went on to say that what they do is try to be cautious because a lot of people wish harm on the United States.

“We do deny people visas and are we always right? No. But are we mostly right? Yes. Think about it everyone wants to come to America and some bad people want to come to America. Terrorists, money launders, people who have overstayed their visas before, people who have let their Green Card expire and then come back.

- Advertisement -

“We have to be quite careful because there are people who wish America harm. It is a minority of people but what I always say is you have to be thoughtful,” Whitman said.

Whitman who was responding to a question by an affected Kenyan during an interview with Citizen TV, however, affirmed that they have always been fair in issuing visas.

The Ambassador added that they always try to make sure the right people enter the United States.

- Advertisement -

“You all remember the 911 hijackers. How would you like to be the Visa officer who let in the 911 hijackers? You would live with that for the rest of your life. We really try to be fair but we are also trying to make sure that the right people who are not ill-intent get to America,” she added.

Ambassador Whitman’s explanation follows complaints from a section of Kenyans over the denial of visas to the US.

By BRIAN ORUTA

Read the original article on https://www.the-star.co.ke/

Reasons for Visa Denials to the US: Pondering Meg Whitman’s Words