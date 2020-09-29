Unity West In Tatu City: The Perfect Environment To Own A Home



Living or working in planned developments is the dream of many. It eliminates the usual

challenges that come with unplanned developments such as congestion, poor infrastructure,

insecurity and lack of social amenities.

Tatu City was conceived to provide an attractive live, work and play environment where

150,000 people could enjoy a high quality of life away from the hustle and bustle of urban

areas. The 5,000-acre, mixed-use development with homes, schools, offices, a shopping

district, medical clinics, nature areas, a sport & entertainment complex and manufacturing area represents a new way of living and thinking for all Kenyans.

In August, Unity Homes handed over keys to buyers of the first block of apartments at Unity

West, one year after breaking ground on the Ksh4.5 billion project at Tatu City.

Situated along Tatu City’s first main road – the TC-101 – the British-Kenyan venture’s 48 units

are spread across four blocks, with 12 apartments each. Another 48 units will be handed over

to owners later in October 2020, and the entire 384-unit first phase of the project will be

completed by the end of 2022.

Unity West’s two-bedroom apartments start at Ksh4.75 million (USD 44,000), placing them

within reach of middle-income earners. The units are part of a plan by Tatu City to partner with

leading Kenyan homebuilders to construct more than 30,000 homes at the 5,000-acre new city,

which is a major private sector contributor to the government’s housing agenda.

Each unit has been installed with a 85kg Turkish high security steel door that opens into the

well lit living room with a French balcony on one side and an open plan kitchen on the other.

The floors are finished with high quality wooden teak textured ceramic tiles.

The contemporary style kitchen features polished granite tops, standard extractor hood, a

breakfast bar and provision for a washing machine. Fitted in as well are strip lights and

spotlights illuminating the space beautifully.

Mild steel casement windows were chosen that can be opened at any angle without use of

stays. From the living room, one finds the shared bathroom consisting of a water closet,

frameless glass shower screens, rain shower and a vanity. Next is the master bedroom and

slightly ahead is the children’s room.

Unity West community is built with the modern family in mind, in an environment that allows

children to flourish. The community will enjoy 24-hour security where residents will use a card

access system to access Unity West and even their own residential blocks. CCTV has also been integrated in the security system. Residents will also have access to a state of the art fitness

centre, two-acre community park with jogging tracks and playgrounds, a breathtaking

expansive swimming pool, coffee shop and a mini market.

The development faces a 35-acre nature reserve boasting of lavish fully grown trees where no development is allowed.

Unity West is in proximity to Tatu Central, the new city’s business district, and Tatu Industrial

Park, the largest new logistics zone in East Africa. This assures the buyers steady appreciation

in property value and a quick return on investment.

