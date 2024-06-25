spot_img
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
KENYA AIRLIFT PROGRAM

Amazing Milestone: Kenyan Sam Motari's Prestigious Job at GVSU

Bob Mwiti
Sam Motari, a Kenyan graduate, has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing a lucrative job opportunity in cybersecurity before even graduating. Motari recently completed his Master of Science in Cybersecurity from Grand Valley State University, showcasing his dedication and hard work.

Motari’s journey is a testament to perseverance and strategic networking. From the outset, he immersed himself in his studies and sought practical experience, making him a standout candidate in a competitive job market.

Motari’s story serves as an inspiration, highlighting the importance of dedication and seizing educational opportunities.

Sam Motari’s success is a shining example of what can be achieved through hard work and strategic career development, making him a source of pride for Kenya and an inspiration for students worldwide.

We help brilliant students achieve the dream of studying in the US and Canada regardless of their financial background.

We exclusively welcome ambitious individuals who are ready to take a leap of faith in pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. One can join us with ANY undergraduate degree major.

