Finance Bill 2024 Amended: A Reflection of Public Views

Speaking at the meeting, President William Ruto said the changes to the Finance Bill have taken into account the views of the people and other stakeholders during public participation sessions.

The President commended Kenyans for their contributions through public participation.

"We are going to end up with a product in Parliament that came from the Executive and has been interrogated by the Legislature. Through public participation, the people of Kenya have had a say," he said.

The Finance Bill has been amended to remove the proposed 16 per cent VAT on bread, transportation of sugar, financial services, foreign exchange transactions as well as the 2.5 per cent Motor Vehicle Tax.

Additionally, there will be no increase in mobile money transfer fees, and Excise Duty on vegetable oil has also been removed.

Levies on the Housing Fund and the proposed one on Social Health Insurance will not attract income tax, putting much more money in the pockets of employees.

The proposed Eco Levy will only be imposed on imported finished products that contribute to e-waste and thus harm the environment when they are no longer in use.

Consequently, locally manufactured products, including sanitary towels, diapers, phones, computers, tyres and motorcycles, and I’ll not attract the Eco Levy.

The President said the government is making efforts to curb importation of products that can be locally produced, thus protecting local manufacturing and securing jobs for the people.