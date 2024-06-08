Japan Enticing Internship Opportunities for Kenyan IT Students

The Japanese Embassy in Kenya unveiled enticing internship opportunities in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Information Technology (IT) for Kenyan engineers.

The announcement, made earlier this week, signals a significant milestone in the burgeoning partnership between Japan and Kenya, promising to accelerate the careers of aspiring Kenyan tech enthusiasts and propel Kenya further into its digital era.

According to our analysis, successful candidates stand to earn a substantial income of up to Ksh226,897 during the three-month internship period in Japan.

- Advertisement -

The internship programme, facilitated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) of Japan, aims to provide Kenyan students with immersive experiences in cutting-edge tech environments.

Through partnerships with approximately 30 Japanese private companies, interns will engage in a diverse range of activities, from digital transformation projects to market research and service development for overseas markets.

Timeline: The internship programme spans from August to December, with a rigorous selection process involving a coding contest and interviews.

- Advertisement -

While the number of applicants is not capped, each company can only host a maximum of five interns. The application deadlines vary, with the IT Engineer deadline set for June 20th, 2024, and the AI Engineer deadline for June 30th, 2024 (JST).

Requirements: To be eligible for consideration, applicants are required to fulfill the following prerequisites:

Demonstrate alignment with the core objectives of the programme, showing a proactive commitment to furthering the internationalisation goals of Japanese enterprises, expanding global business outreach, and fostering connections with overseas academic institutions through active participation in the internship initiative.

Possess a Kenyan passport.

Exhibit proficiency in either English or Japanese, ensuring effective communication within the dynamic work environments of Japanese companies.

Showcase a readiness to fully engage in the internship and training activities hosted by participating companies, adhering to the scheduled agenda outlined by the programme’s administration office.

Adhere to any additional requirements stipulated by individual host companies, ensuring compliance with their specific criteria and expectations.

Benefits: According to our analysis, successful candidates stand to earn a substantial income of up to Ksh226,897 during the three-month internship period in Japan.

The programme office pledges comprehensive support for interns, encompassing visa procedures, air tickets, accommodation, and internship insurance.

Additionally, interns will receive a daily living allowance of 3,000 yen (about Ksh2,500) and coverage for round-trip airfare, accommodation, and local transportation.

However, the benefits extend beyond monetary compensation.

Interns will have the unparalleled opportunity to learn from some of the world’s leading technology companies, including Toshiba, Casio, Canon, and Hitachi. This exposure promises to enrich the skill set of Kenyan interns, equipping them with invaluable expertise and propelling their careers to new heights.\

How to apply: The application process is a rigorous one that involves a coding contest and interviews before being matched with prospective companies.

To access the application link and seize this opportunity, interested candidates can visit bit.ly/4dEJQpF.

Why opt for the internship? International placements offer invaluable cross-cultural exposure, bolster your CV, broaden your professional contacts, and facilitate language acquisition.

Japan stands out as an ideal destination owing to its technological prowess, distinctive culture, ample professional growth prospects, and opportunities for mastering Japanese. Embarking on an internship in Japan equips you with a competitive edge in the job market while ensuring an enriching experience.

Building robust relationships with mentors, peers, and industry associates is pivotal in career development. In Japan, networking often occurs during post-work gatherings, fostering meaningful connections beyond office confines.

Engaging with an international cohort offers a wealth of knowledge exchange, offers fresh perspectives on your own culture, and enhances your global outlook.

Soft skills are often underrated yet vital for workplace integration. Immersed in a foreign setting, interns have the chance to cultivate cultural sensitivity, and confidence, and refine their communication abilities.

BY SAMUEL MWANAWANJUGUNA

Read the original article on https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Japan Enticing Internship Opportunities for Kenyan IT Students