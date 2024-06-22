Kenya Secures deal with Nigerian Company to Build Gas Facility

Kenya has reportedly secured a deal with a Nigerian company for the construction of a 30,000-ton Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) gas facility.

According to Bloomberg, the Nigerian energy company will kick off the construction of the gas plant once the deal is signed in July this year.

The plant is set to be established near the port of Mombasa with Kenya’s Ministry of Energy and Petroleum set to allocate land for its construction.

Construction of the facility is estimated to take 24 months with the project expected to help Kenya achieve its goal of nationwide access to clean cooking energy.

It was further revealed that the deal for the construction of the facility was in the advanced stages and that more information would be made public once the deal was sealed.

The project aligns with President William Ruto’s goal of promoting Kenya as a green energy economy by doubling the use of LPG gas.

“Additional storage capacity will enable Kenya to consolidate LPG imports,” revealed Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir.

Similarly, Kenya is in talks with a Saudi Arabian company for the construction of a floating liquefied petroleum gas facility to enhance the country’s gas supply.

The floating gas facility will be built near the port of Mombasa and will accommodate approximately 30,000 tons of gas.

As part of the agreement, Kenya will construct a four-kilometre pipeline connecting the gas facility to a terminal where ships will dock.

Additionally, the Saudi company will assist Kenya in extending its petroleum pipeline from Eldoret to Kampala in Uganda.

Once the projects are completed, the country will now be able to lower the cost of cooking gas including slashing the price of six and 13-kilogram cylinders.

