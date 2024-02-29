Raila Has Secured Support From Six African Presidents for AU Job

Raila Odinga on Thursday, February 29 revealed that he has secured endorsements from six influential African Presidents in his quest for the Africa Union Commission chairmanship position.

Raila who was speaking in Marani, Kisii County said that in addition to William Ruto and Yoweri Museveni support for his ambitions, he has also secured support from Samia Suluhu of Tanzania, Salva Kirr of South Sudan, Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and Felix Tshisekedi of DRC all who have agreed to vote for him.

Odinga, known for his impassioned leadership, has gained the backing of these leaders because they believe in his vision for the continent and the transformative changes he aims to bring.

Raila said that he will soon embark on a mission to sweep across the entire East Africa seeking for support from the presidents before heading south. He added that next week, he will be meeting with Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame.

With the support he already has from influential leaders in East Africa, Odinga stands a strong chance of securing the Africa Union position, which would enable him to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Africa.

As the continent faces numerous challenges, from economic development to political stability, Odinga’s leadership and fresh approach could potentially drive much-needed progress.

With the backing of these six African Presidents, all eyes are now on Odinga as his ambitious pursuit of the Africa Union position gains momentum.

Though he is very optimistic about getting the Africa Union Commission chairmanship job, the Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga said he would accept defeat if he lost the AU bid to another contestant.

This journey of hunting for support started on Monday February 26 when Raila held a meeting with President Yoweri Museveni and President William Ruto at Museveni’s Kisozi country home in Uganda.

The former Prime Minister had declared his interest in replacing Moussa Faki for the Africa Union Commission chairmanship job on February 15th 2024.

