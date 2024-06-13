Key Factors That Lead to Visa Denial by the US Embassy

Digital content creator Senjee, who has been battling endometriosis for a while, was supposed to travel to the US for her scheduled surgery on June 18th.

However, she has allegedly been denied a visa by the US Embassy, leaving her in limbo and unsure of what to do.

She said the reason she was denied a Visa was that her endometriosis surgery could be done in Kenya

Senjee told her interviewer that she had already undergone one surgery in Kenya, but it didn’t work as expected, so she was referred to Atlanta for better treatment. Despite this, she was still denied.

But what are some of the reasons that the US Embassy might deny a person a Visa?

They are below:

Incomplete visa application or missing required supporting documentation (INA section 221(g)). Conviction of a crime involving moral turpitude. Previously overstaying authorized time in the United States. Failure to provide an adequate affidavit of support, leading to denial under public charge grounds. Misrepresentation of a material fact or committing fraud to obtain a visa. Inability to establish eligibility for the visa category applied for or to overcome the presumption of being an intending immigrant. Lack of adequate financial documentation. Failure to demonstrate strong ties with the home country. History of prior visa denial. Applying from a third country that is not their home country.

