Visa Issue: Singer Brian Kinoti’s Missed Opportunity to Study in US

Singer Brian Kinoti has detailed how he missed an opportunity to study in the U.S.A despite all preparations going well.

Speaking on the ‘CRTL Z Tribe’, the singer revealed he had been accepted to a university in Boston, U.S.A, had all the paperwork for joining ready and had even gone ahead and paid some school fees.

The opportunity was however cut short by the U.S. Embassy which delayed his visa and eventually declined to issue him with one.

“Everything was ready, I had my school admission, I had a letter from the school to take to the embassy, I had everything set up, I think I even paid part of my fees or something.

“I went and they told me they didn’t have enough reason to believe I would come back,” narrated Kinoti.

Kinoti has since graduated with a law degree and in February 2024, joined the Kenya School of Law to continue with his studies.

How Kinoti fell in love with music

Initially, Kinoti just wanted to study and become a lawyer, however, he schooled in the school his mother taught and besides teaching, his mom trained the school choir.

After school, he would wait for his mom to finish training the choir so they could go home, this eventually saw Kinoti join the choir and his love for music began to grow.

Kinoti began to pursue music seriously after school began to take a toll on him and in one instance took part in the ‘Pombe Sigara’ challenge by singer Nviiri.

Kinoti won the challenge and got to meet Nviiri and began to fully pursue the passion which his mum had even encouraged him to.

The Covid break also allowed Kinoti to think it through and immerse himself in music.

Kinoti’s music has a wide female fan base who also consistently show up for his shows and stream his music. This can be attributed to the love themes he covers mostly in his music.

